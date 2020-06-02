Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hundreds gather in Sydney as part of latest Australian Black Lives Matter protest

SBS Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Hours after the NSW Police Force announced an internal investigation into the arrest of an Indigenous teenager in inner-city Sydney, hundreds of people have gathered to protest police brutality.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Thousands march in New Zealand in suppport of Black Lives Matter

Thousands march in New Zealand in suppport of Black Lives Matter 01:07

 Thousands of people chanted "black lives matter" as they walked through central Auckland on Monday (June 1), protesting the killing of Minneapolis African-American man, George Floyd. Meanwhile, in the New Zealand capital of Wellington, hundreds marched from the parliament building to the U.S. embassy...

Related videos from verified sources

Facebook Employees Protest Over Mark Zuckerberg's Handling of Trump Posts [Video]

Facebook Employees Protest Over Mark Zuckerberg's Handling of Trump Posts

A source tells CNN Business that some workers at the social media giant took part in a virtual walkout on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published
Thousands march in Sydney for global Black Lives Matter movement [Video]

Thousands march in Sydney for global Black Lives Matter movement

Protesters defied coronavirus restrictions on public crowds to gather at Hyde Park in Sydney's central district, before marching peacefully past the state parliament house and the U.S consulate...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Hundreds gather in Sydney as part of latest Australian Black Lives Matter protests

Hours after the NSW Police Force announced an internal investigation into the arrest of an Indigenous teenager in inner-city Sydney, hundreds of people have...
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_jen_03_x

jen :0 RT @SBSNews: Hours after the NSW Police Force announced an internal investigation into the arrest of an Indigenous teenager in inner-city S… 9 minutes ago

DanLucasOz1

Dan Lucas Hours after the NSW Police Force announced an internal investigation into the arrest of an Indigenous teenager in i… https://t.co/iF7rRM9jH3 2 hours ago

guaranteedhuma1

S R @BondiFem @aceshigh_7 @brett_mcgurk @eqtr8er I would just say that racism isn't about whether individuals are good… https://t.co/pLFgG7kIfZ 2 hours ago

rhematt

Dr Richard Matthews 🇦🇺🕵️‍♂️ However crowds are significant in these photos by the SBS. https://t.co/w6M7wNCgEU 2 hours ago

Backflip25

Bryan Hundreds gather in Sydney as part of latest Australian Black Lives Matter protest https://t.co/YBBecFvPzN via @SBSNews 3 hours ago

max_power50

Max Power Hundreds gather in Sydney as part of latest Australian Black Lives Matter protests https://t.co/eRYCSRckHu via @SBSNews 5 hours ago

Yehia40960573

Yehia Hundreds gather in Sydney At 🕔 Five o'clock Is 5 clear?!! 😂😂👽 I love all humans Including police But when police k… https://t.co/BlpES4adKj 5 hours ago