UN report: Afghan Taliban still maintain ties with al-Qaida Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban in Afghanistan still maintain close ties with the al-Qaida terror network, despite signing a peace deal with the United States in which they committed to fight militant groups, a U.N. report released on Tuesday said. The U.S.-Taliban peace accord signed in Qatar in February was meant to allow for American […] 👓 View full article

