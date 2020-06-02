Global  

Texas Longhorns coach Tom Herman opens up on race relations as his football players speak up in team meeting

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Texas football coach Tom Herman discussed race relations, saying, "There's a double standard maybe a little bit" with fans' perceptive of athletes.
Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Tom Herman: I became a coach to make an impact on young men's lives

Tom Herman: I became a coach to make an impact on young men's lives 03:48

 Texas football HC Tom Herman joins Colin Cowherd on today's show. Hear how this weekend's protests have affected him and his team.

