Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Actor Mohena Kumari Singh on testing positive for COVID-19: No right to complain as there are people suffering more than us

Hindu Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Actor, best known for TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, uploaded a note on Instagram detailing her experience fighting the disease
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

'There are people out there who are suffering way more than us': Mohena Kumari Singh gives update on her health

Mohena Kumari Singh took to her Instagram page and shared an update on her and her family's health.
DNA


Tweets about this

khanztuba

Indian RT @TheHinduCinema: TV actor #MohenaKumariSingh, best known for “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, said she is struggling with sleep after she,… 26 seconds ago

TheHinduCinema

The Hindu Cinema TV actor #MohenaKumariSingh, best known for “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, said she is struggling with sleep after s… https://t.co/r5oU1M0TQv 29 minutes ago

ieEntertainment

ieentertainment TV actor Mohena Kumari Singh and her six family members have been tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/jnrkq3jjs4 3 hours ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #COVID19: TV actor #MohenaKumariSingh, best known for "#YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai", on Tuesday said she is struggling… https://t.co/hGS9Tb1EJW 3 hours ago

funstreets1

Work from home https://t.co/Jh4APUGqaC Television actor and choreographer Mohena Kumari Singh tested positive for coronavirus, alo… https://t.co/IvabIHB6NM 6 hours ago

ieEntertainment

ieentertainment #MohenaKumariSingh has tested positive for #coronavirus. Along with the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, six other… https://t.co/zqDRw3H5eJ 21 hours ago

MohenaSinghWeb

MohenaSinghWeb RT @msnindia: TV actor Mohena Kumari Singh and her family test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/hr3Wk4RHkj 23 hours ago

msnindia

MSN India TV actor Mohena Kumari Singh and her family test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/hr3Wk4RHkj 23 hours ago