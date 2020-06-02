US Ambassador responds to assault of Australian journalists by police outside White House

Global  

Brisbane Times Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Cameraman Tim Myers was hit with a riot shield and punched in the face, while reporter Amelia Brace was clubbed with a truncheon outside the White House as police made way for President Trump.
Video credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Shattered glass outside White House after nationwide protests

Shattered glass outside White House after nationwide protests 02:51

 Residents and business owners in cities across the United States swept up broken glass, took stock of looted goods and surveyed the damage after a sixth straight night of violent protests over racial inequities and excessive police force. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Young woman manhandled by police officers during protest outside White House

Young woman manhandled by police officers during protest outside White House

Police officers in full riot gear were seen roughly handling a young woman who was taking part in a protest outside the White House yesterday (June 1). The footage captures the young woman sat on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:39Published
Trump criticised after police clear protests for church visit

Trump criticised after police clear protests for church visit

President Donald Trump has been criticised for using a visit to a church as a photo opportunity. Mr Trump visited St John's Church near the White House which was set on fire as demonstrators clashed..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

