US Ambassador responds to assault of Australian journalists by police outside White House
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Cameraman Tim Myers was hit with a riot shield and punched in the face, while reporter Amelia Brace was clubbed with a truncheon outside the White House as police made way for President Trump.
Residents and business owners in cities across the United States swept up broken glass, took stock of looted goods and surveyed the damage after a sixth straight night of violent protests over racial inequities and excessive police force. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.