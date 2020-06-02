Global  

US Ambassador responds to assault of Australian journalists by police outside White House

The Age Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Cameraman Tim Myers was hit with a riot shield and punched in the face, while reporter Amelia Brace was clubbed with a truncheon outside the White House as police made way for President Trump.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Shattered glass outside White House after nationwide protests

Shattered glass outside White House after nationwide protests 02:51

 Residents and business owners in cities across the United States swept up broken glass, took stock of looted goods and surveyed the damage after a sixth straight night of violent protests over racial inequities and excessive police force. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

