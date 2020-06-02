US Ambassador responds to assault of Australian journalists by police outside White House



Related videos from verified sources Young woman manhandled by police officers during protest outside White House



Police officers in full riot gear were seen roughly handling a young woman who was taking part in a protest outside the White House yesterday (June 1). The footage captures the young woman sat on.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:39 Published 20 minutes ago GRAPHIC: Violent clashes erupt outside the White House



GRAPHIC WARNING: Moments before a second night of curfew was imposed in Washington, D.C. on Monday, violent clashes erupted outside the White House between U.S. military and park police and protesters.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:06 Published 13 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this