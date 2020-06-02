Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China delayed releasing coronavirus information for days at start of outbreak, frustrating the WHO

WorldNews Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
China delayed releasing coronavirus information for days at start of outbreak, frustrating the WHOThroughout January, the World Health Organization publicly praised China for what it called a speedy response to the new coronavirus. It repeatedly thanked the Chinese government for sharing the genetic map of the virus “immediately,” and said its work and commitment to transparency were “very impressive, and beyond words.” But behind the scenes, it was a much different story, one of significant delays by China and considerable frustration among WHO officials over not getting the information they needed to fight the spread of the deadly virus, the Associated Press has found. Despite the plaudits, China in fact sat on releasing the genetic map, or genome, of the virus for more than a week...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Majority of Americans Want Focus On Containing Virus Over Economy, Call for Unemployment Benefits to Extend [Video]

Majority of Americans Want Focus On Containing Virus Over Economy, Call for Unemployment Benefits to Extend

As the country continues to reopen for the summer, most Americans are hesitant to go back to normal activities and a majority want an extension to weekly unemployment benefits set to run out in July...

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:54Published
China Reports New Spike in COVID-19 Cases Officials Say are Imported [Video]

China Reports New Spike in COVID-19 Cases Officials Say are Imported

China reports an increase in COVID-19 cases that hasn’t been seen in the last three weeks. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:34Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this