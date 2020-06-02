New Zealand may remove all virus restriction next week

Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

's Prime Minister said on Tuesday that all remaining restrictions to limit the spread of the New Zealand 's Prime Minister said on Tuesday that all remaining restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus may be lifted next week, after the country all but eliminated the virus domestically. Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand could move to alert level 1 next week, which means all social distancing measures and curbs on... 👓 View full article

