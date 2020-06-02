Global  

New Zealand may remove all virus restriction next week

WorldNews Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
New Zealand may remove all virus restriction next weekNew Zealand's Prime Minister said on Tuesday that all remaining restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus may be lifted next week, after the country all but eliminated the virus domestically. Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand could move to alert level 1 next week, which means all social distancing measures and curbs on...
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: New Zealand Expected to Lift All Coronavirus Restrictions After 11 Days of No Reported Cases

New Zealand Expected to Lift All Coronavirus Restrictions After 11 Days of No Reported Cases 00:52

 One of the countries that has been at the forefront of the coronavirus response could lift all restrictions intended to slow the spread of the virus.

