India approves emergency use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's government said on Tuesday it has approved Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir for emergency use in treating COVID-19 patients. Remdesivir is the first drug to show improvement...
The World Health Organization has temporarily halted trials on hydroxychloroquine due to safety concerns. According to a study by The Lancet, patients given HCQ had higher death rates than those not on..
