India approves emergency use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients

WorldNews Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
India approves emergency use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patientsBENGALURU (Reuters) - India's government said on Tuesday it has approved Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir for emergency use in treating COVID-19 patients. Remdesivir is the first drug to show improvement...
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19 [Video]

Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19

The World Health Organization has temporarily halted trials on hydroxychloroquine due to safety concerns. According to a study by The Lancet, patients given HCQ had higher death rates than those not on..

How much will COVID-19 treatment Remdesivir actually cost? [Video]

How much will COVID-19 treatment Remdesivir actually cost?

The drug Remdesivir has been hailed as a potentially life-saving treatment to fight the novel coronvirus. But how much will it cost as more hospitals and doctors use it?

India's drug regulator grants Gilead Sciences marketing authorisation for remdesivir

India's drug regulator has granted US pharma giant Gilead Sciences marketing authorisation for its anti-viral drug remdesivir for "restricted emergency use" on...
Utkarsh Vashistha 🇮🇳 RT @IndiaToday: COVID-19: Antiviral drug Remdesivir approved for emergency use in India. https://t.co/ZD0j6zqcIb 1 minute ago

Ketul Mandaliya @shiva India approves emergency use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients https://t.co/hkHCxfSHAy 4 minutes ago

NorthEast Now On May 29, Gilead Sciences had applied to India’s drug regulator seeking marketing authorization for its antiviral… https://t.co/xWM5zC1Bps 6 minutes ago

Ozark Rambler RT @sharonkgilbert: India approves emergency use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients https://t.co/bDnT4tfDKv 8 minutes ago

Prabhneet Kaur RT @thetribunechd: India approves emergency use of #remdesivir to treat #COVID19 patients https://t.co/lyg92AGQ5a 10 minutes ago

A.Tanwar RT @bhushan_gyan: India approves emergency use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients https://t.co/Cq9c5E1ZwU 12 minutes ago

ktsqforeverandever RT @Reuters: India approves emergency use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients https://t.co/NC6KdL6klj https://t.co/etyzrWck7I 17 minutes ago

(देशप्रेमी) Real Patriot 🇮🇳🌹 RT @ndtv: Government approves remdesivir "under emergency use" for #COVID19: Report https://t.co/Y2Agsn9AvN https://t.co/JQJA47SsF3 22 minutes ago