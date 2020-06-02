Global  

Mexico tops 10,000 COVID-19 deaths: Government

WorldNews Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Mexico tops 10,000 COVID-19 deaths: GovernmentShares Mexico's tally of confirmed COVID-19 deaths passed 10,000 on Monday, the health secretary said, following an increase of 237 on the previous day. News of the updated toll -- now 10,167 -- came as Mexico announced it was gradually reopening its economy by reactivating its...
