You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New York Cancels Presidential Primary Due to COVID-19 Pandemic



New York Cancels Presidential Primary Due to COVID-19 Pandemic For the first time ever, Democrats on the New York State Board of Elections have decided to cancel the state’s Democratic.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:26 Published on April 27, 2020

Related news from verified sources Guide to the June 2 primaries: Can Biden officially clinch the nomination? As lockdowns start to ease, eight states and Washington, D.C., are set to hold primary elections on Tuesday, which have implications in several important...

FOXNews.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this ViolatorSouth Eight states and Washington, D.C., will hold primary elections Tuesday! Go out and use your voice VOTE TODAY!! https://t.co/oGECSTQ5b5 45 minutes ago Beryl Arman "8 States and Washington, D.C., Hold Primaries: What to Watch For" by Reid J. Epstein via NYT https://t.co/whkoB1llBr 1 hour ago LWVGreaterCleveland WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Eight states and the District of Columbia hold primary elections on Tuesday, the biggest tes… https://t.co/obWKg11f51 1 hour ago Laura Rich 🆑 RT @MartynMcL: The president of the United States just violently cleared the streets of Washington so he can hold a bible aloft outside a c… 3 hours ago