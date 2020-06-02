Black and Asian people in England more likely to die from COVID-19, says public health report
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Black and Asian people in England are up to 50% more likely to die after being infected with COVID-19, an official study said on Tuesday, reinforcing previous reports which indicated ethnic minority groups were more at risk from the virus.
Making a statement in the Commons, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces the findings of Public Health England's research into disparities in the risks and outcomes of Covid-19. He confirms that being from a black or minority ethnic background is a major risk factor.