Black and Asian people in England more likely to die from COVID-19, says public health report

Reuters Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Black and Asian people in England are up to 50% more likely to die after being infected with COVID-19, an official study said on Tuesday, reinforcing previous reports which indicated ethnic minority groups were more at risk from the virus.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Hancock: BAME people at higher risk to coronavirus

Hancock: BAME people at higher risk to coronavirus 01:37

 Making a statement in the Commons, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces the findings of Public Health England's research into disparities in the risks and outcomes of Covid-19. He confirms that being from a black or minority ethnic background is a major risk factor.

