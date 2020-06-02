BSMG and FLFO Black and Asian people in England more likely to die from COVID-19, says report https://t.co/nwEv150qE1 https://t.co/HQFvAl1T4g 51 seconds ago Lynsey Fitzpatrick RT @crer_scotland: New Public Health England Covid-19 report shows Bangladeshi people had around twice the risk of death compared to White… 2 minutes ago David Kisamfu Black and Asian people in England more likely to die from COVID-19, says report https://t.co/ddKPJbJBRa 4 minutes ago Tim Roberts #FBPE RT @astroehlein: People from black and Asian ethnic groups are up to twice as likely to die from COVID-19 as those from a white British bac… 6 minutes ago Devdiscourse Black and Asian people in England more likely to die from COVID-19, says report https://t.co/FINoCMJDyZ 7 minutes ago Stuart Miller 🔸 RT @rachyoungeritv: Public Health England report concludes black, Asian and ethnic minority people are twice as likely to die of covid 19 i… 7 minutes ago Shrutee Sarkar RT @ReutersUK: Black and Asian people in England more likely to die from COVID-19, says public health report https://t.co/g5wz51NFgC https:… 8 minutes ago Abu-Bakar RT @Reuters: Black and Asian people in England more likely to die from COVID-19, says public health report https://t.co/4Pire1yyYP https://… 8 minutes ago