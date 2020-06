Celtiberianmage RT @Independent: Australian reporter knocked down by police live on air as she covered George Floyd protests in DC https://t.co/7yeZNlNiiD 5 seconds ago Alex Wiertelak RT @CBSNews: Former Vice President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the nationwide protests that have erupted after the death of George Fl… 6 seconds ago ال قطر RT @CBSNews: Biden slams President Trump for his photo shoot holding a Bible: "I just wish he opened it once in a while instead of brandish… 6 seconds ago Jody Sharp RT @CBSNews: Biden calls for extra pay for essential workers in the pandemic: "If it weren't clear before, it is clear now — this country w… 7 seconds ago Curiosa George Floyd protests: violence escalates overnight after Trump's threat to deploy army – live https://t.co/MYKMnZ7X9y 7 seconds ago sean George Floyd protests: violence escalates overnight after Trump's threat to deploy army – live https://t.co/PgwoAREEfC 8 seconds ago hallam welch RT @CNN: The US Secret Service closes several streets near the White House to all vehicular traffic after police tear gassed protesters las… 9 seconds ago Karen Palmer RT @farai: Watching Joe Biden comment on Floyd killing now. Underwhelmed. https://t.co/Ij9Tm5lbSo 11 seconds ago