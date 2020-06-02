Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Race to shore up La Trobe University as cash crisis bites

The Age Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
The university is at risk of going broke in a matter of weeks unless it secures a financial lifeline from the banks and an agreement from staff to cut wages.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this