Black and Asian people in England more likely to die from COVID-19, says report
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Black and Asian people in England are up to 50% more likely to die after becoming infected with COVID-19, an official study said on Tuesday, putting pressure on the government to outline plans to protect the most at-risk communities.
Making a statement in the Commons, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces the findings of Public Health England's research into disparities in the risks and outcomes of Covid-19. He confirms that being from a black or minority ethnic background is a major risk factor.
Campaigners are urging black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) parents not to send their children to school until they know they it is safe, during the coronavirus outbreak. The Government’s plans to..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published