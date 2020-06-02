Global  

Black and Asian people in England more likely to die from COVID-19, says report

Reuters Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Black and Asian people in England are up to 50% more likely to die after becoming infected with COVID-19, an official study said on Tuesday, putting pressure on the government to outline plans to protect the most at-risk communities.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Hancock: BAME people at higher risk to coronavirus

Hancock: BAME people at higher risk to coronavirus 01:37

 Making a statement in the Commons, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces the findings of Public Health England's research into disparities in the risks and outcomes of Covid-19. He confirms that being from a black or minority ethnic background is a major risk factor.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:39Published
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

CBS News

Science Daily


