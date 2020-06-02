Global  

Donald Trump invites Narendra Modi for G-7 summit in U.S.

Tuesday, 2 June 2020
Trump had described the G-7 as “outdated” indicating that he wanted the inclusion of Russia, India, Australia, and South Korea in the group.
