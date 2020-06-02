Global  

Washington, DC, police chief says more than 300 arrested in protests over George Floyd

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
DC Police Chief Peter Newsham said his officers were not involved in dispersing protesters from Lafayette Park for President Donald Trump.
Video credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Police Cars Set On Fire During Protests In The Loop

Police Cars Set On Fire During Protests In The Loop 02:38

 CBS 2's Dave Savini is at Dearborn and Washington streets.

Protests break out around Mississippi [Video]

Protests break out around Mississippi

Protests break out around the nation and in Mississippi over the death of George Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:23Published
Worldwide Demonstrations Sparked by George Floyd Killing [Video]

Worldwide Demonstrations Sparked by George Floyd Killing

After a week of unrest in the U.S., nations across the globe joined in protesting the death of an unarmed, black man, George Floyd from Minneapolis.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:50Published

Police chief: More than 2,700 arrests in Los Angeles so far

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than 2,700 people have been arrested since protests and violence began in Los Angeles in response to the death of George...
SeattlePI.com

