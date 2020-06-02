Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police: Retired St. Louis police captain killed amid unrest

Seattle Times Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A retired St. Louis police officer was shot and killed early Tuesday by people who had broken into a pawn shop during unrest that followed a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, police said. David Dorn, 77, was found dead on the sidewalk in front of Lee’s […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTVI - Published
News video: Retired St. Louis police captain killed by looters during unrest, police say

Retired St. Louis police captain killed by looters during unrest, police say 01:52

 A retired St. Louis police officer was shot and killed early Tuesday by people who had broken into a pawn shop during unrest that followed a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, police said.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: 4 officers shot during protest [Video]

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: 4 officers shot during protest

Four officers are recovering after being shot in downtown St. Louis after violent protests there. Officials say protesters clashed with local police outside of their headquarters. Two officers were..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:21Published
Heartfelt moment Oakley Police Chief hugs crying protestor in California [Video]

Heartfelt moment Oakley Police Chief hugs crying protestor in California

While unrest protesters gather to protest in Oakley, California, against the unfair death of George Floyd, Police Chief, Eric Christiansen, kneels to hug a crying protestor on Sunday (May 31). The..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this

SteveTh89821549

GodHelpUs RT @ChuckCallesto: BREAKING REPORT: Retired black police captain SHOT TO DEATH by looters in St. Louis pawn shop on Facebook Live... IS IT… 2 seconds ago

wcboone311

Kalashlife RT @RobProvince: He was a really great guy. Everyone here loved him..... Retired police captain shot dead in St. Louis while trying to pro… 3 seconds ago

BMU1RHEAD

BM RT @beyondreasdoubt: I’m not going to RT it but I am legit crying. WTF are we doing. My god. Search for this tweet: “All over some TVs.… 3 seconds ago

JAGreene18

JAGreene RT @mastrolyn: UPDATE: Looters Murder Retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn at City Pawnshop - Then Loot the Store (VIDEO) https://t.… 4 seconds ago

Ja_inC

Mirch Masala RT @ABC: A retired St. Louis police captain who became a small-town police chief was found fatally shot outside a pawn shop that was looted… 8 seconds ago