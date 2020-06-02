Police: Retired St. Louis police captain killed amid unrest

GodHelpUs RT @ChuckCallesto: BREAKING REPORT: Retired black police captain SHOT TO DEATH by looters in St. Louis pawn shop on Facebook Live... IS IT… 2 seconds ago Kalashlife RT @RobProvince: He was a really great guy. Everyone here loved him..... Retired police captain shot dead in St. Louis while trying to pro… 3 seconds ago BM RT @beyondreasdoubt: I’m not going to RT it but I am legit crying. WTF are we doing. My god. Search for this tweet: “All over some TVs.… 3 seconds ago JAGreene RT @mastrolyn: UPDATE: Looters Murder Retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn at City Pawnshop - Then Loot the Store (VIDEO) https://t.… 4 seconds ago Mirch Masala RT @ABC: A retired St. Louis police captain who became a small-town police chief was found fatally shot outside a pawn shop that was looted… 8 seconds ago