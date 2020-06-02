Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd death: Spike Lee says protesters were 'not just born angry'

BBC News Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Director Spike Lee says there are "so many" reasons for those taking part in protests to be angry.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Spike Lee Releases Short Film '3 Brothers' Inspired By George Floyd Murder

Spike Lee Releases Short Film '3 Brothers' Inspired By George Floyd Murder 01:16

 Spike Lee Releases Short Film '3 Brothers' Inspired By George Floyd Murder In the 95-second feature, the director compares the deaths of Floyd and Eric Garner to a scene from his 1989 film, 'Do the Right Thing.' In 'Do the Right Thing,' the character Radio Raheem is murdered by police. The short film...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ellen DeGeneres 'sad and angry' after death of George Floyd [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres 'sad and angry' after death of George Floyd

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is "so sad" and "so angry" following the death of George Floyd, and she called for "justice" after his passing.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published
Peaceful protest planned for Tuesday in Fort Myers [Video]

Peaceful protest planned for Tuesday in Fort Myers

Downtown Fort Myers has become our area's backdrop for peaceful protest, following the death of George Floyd, who died while in custody of Minneapolis Police. Today's demonstration follows yesterday's..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

George Floyd killing: Spike Lee on what's different about these protests

It's not the first time that Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing has been freshly urgent, but Lee's 1989 film has again found blistering relevance in the wake of...
New Zealand Herald

Spike Lee on what’s different about these protests

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not the first time that Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing” has been freshly urgent, but Lee’s 1989 film has again found blistering...
Seattle Times Also reported by •AceShowbiz

Tweets about this

kfjelsted

Kevin Fjelsted RT @CBNNews: As massive crowds gather to protest and riot against the death of George Floyd during this time of the pandemic, many of the n… 3 minutes ago

CraigNuttley

Craig Nuttley "We see a young generation of my white sisters and brothers marching with their fellow black and brown brothers and… https://t.co/V8M4Shl9lQ 7 minutes ago

shiomizaka

shiomizaka RT @BBCWorld: "This is not new, it's been going on for 400 years" Director Spike Lee reflects on the current unrest in the US following th… 12 minutes ago

CJ_LocoZorro

Chris Jardine @BBCNews Why did you remove the Spike Lee interview "Spike Lee on George Floyd's death and his new film Da 5 Bloods… https://t.co/IT992VDzM1 12 minutes ago

ArleneAndrews_1

Arlene Andrews RT @dowenb: BBC News - Spike Lee on George Floyd's death and his new film Da 5 Bloods https://t.co/Ldj8FFIiMN 15 minutes ago

BillRayburn6

Bill Rayburn RT @washingtonpost: Spike Lee revisits "Do the Right Thing" in short film released after George Floyd’s death https://t.co/e06XvQQUzF 20 minutes ago

CBNNews

CBN News As massive crowds gather to protest and riot against the death of George Floyd during this time of the pandemic, ma… https://t.co/SDyREFDr9K 25 minutes ago