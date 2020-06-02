Global  

U.S. attorney general asked for protesters to be pushed back: Washington Post

Reuters Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
U.S. Attorney General William Barr asked for protesters to be pushed back from Washington's Lafayette Square on Monday after finding a previous decision to widen the security perimeter around the White House had not been acted upon, the Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed Justice Department official.
