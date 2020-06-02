U.S. attorney general asked for protesters to be pushed back: Washington Post
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () U.S. Attorney General William Barr asked for protesters to be pushed back from Washington's Lafayette Square on Monday after finding a previous decision to widen the security perimeter around the White House had not been acted upon, the Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed Justice Department official.
Governor Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford, and speaker Frierson all released a joint statement after the protests over the weekend. They defend the right to protest, but urge protesters to keep the demonstrations peaceful and non-violent.