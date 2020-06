Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican comic Héctor Suárez, whose decades-long career celebrated the common man and satirized the rich, corrupt and arrogant, has died at 81. His son Héctor Suárez Gomís posted a statement Tuesday confirming his father’s death, though he did not specify the cause. Mexico’s Culture Department posted a statement mourning Suárez, calling […] 👓 View full article