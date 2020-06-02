Washington man has some surprise guests: about 60 protesters
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Rahul Dubey had some unexpected guests Monday night — about 60 in all — as a tense nation’s capital continued to grapple with the fallout from the death of George Floyd while in police custody. They were protesters out after Washington’s 7 p.m. curfew and about to be arrested when Dubey frantically […]
At the Washington, DC, protest on Sunday, demonstrators tackled a white man who was destroying a sidewalk with a hammer and turned him over to police. The masked suspect presumably planned to use the bricks to provoke the police or destroy property.