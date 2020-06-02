Washington man has some surprise guests: about 60 protesters

Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rahul Dubey had some unexpected guests Monday night — about 60 in all — as a tense nation’s capital continued to grapple with the fallout from the death of George Floyd while in police custody. They were protesters out after Washington’s 7 p.m. curfew and about to be arrested when Dubey frantically […] 👓 View full article

