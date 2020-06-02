Global  

Police commissioner 'concerned' by video of Aboriginal teen's arrest

The Age Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Mick Fuller accepted that the NSW Police constable was not in any danger at the time and he held concerns about the officer's conduct.
