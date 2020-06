Willow Dunn, a four-year-old girl with Down syndrome, has been remembered during an online vigil, whilst her father faces a murder charge in relation to her...

Online vigil held for four-year-old Brisbane girl Willow Dunn allegedly murdered by father Willow Dunn, a four-year-old girl with Down syndrome, has been remembered during an online vigil, whilst her father faces a murder charge in relation to her...

SBS 1 week ago