Protest near White House stays calm after curfew

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
A large protest around Lafayette Park near the White House was peaceful Tuesday evening as demonstrators defied a 7 p.m. curfew in the nation's capital. (June 2)
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: White House Responds To Critics After Police Break-Up Peaceful Protest

White House Responds To Critics After Police Break-Up Peaceful Protest 01:49

 White House officials respond to criticism after police officers fire tear gas at peaceful protesters ahead of President Trump's visit to St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Joe Biden Condemns Trump's Response to Protest [Video]

Joe Biden Condemns Trump's Response to Protest

Joe Biden Condemns Trump's Response to Protest The former Vice President's statement came a day after President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the U.S. military to quell nationwide protests that..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:40Published
Young woman manhandled by police officers during protest outside White House [Video]

Young woman manhandled by police officers during protest outside White House

Police officers in full riot gear were seen roughly handling a young woman who was taking part in a protest outside the White House yesterday (June 1). The footage captures the young woman sat on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:39Published

destruction_bay

Breathtaking Vintage RT @kylegriffin1: .@NBCNews reports that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, her husband (and Bailey) are at the protest near the White House. 20 seconds ago

brianmrogan

Brian Michael Rogan RT @jilevin: Protest near White House stays calm after curfew https://t.co/cw5QA2dyDw 33 seconds ago

hikermom1234

Ana Navarro's Nails 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 @tedlieu @realDonaldTrump Dear Evil Traitor: Park Police say they cleared White House protest after attack by acti… https://t.co/WCZksmhKR5 1 minute ago

DeplorableKAG

Deplorable Tynamite Prime Elizabeth Warren Reportedly At Protest Near White House https://t.co/i1umpFR6Bw via @dailycaller 4 minutes ago