Penny Wong accuses National Library of abandoning crucial Asian collections
Penny Wong accuses National Library of abandoning crucial Asian collections
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 (
48 minutes ago
)
The National Library has defended its decision by arguing its Asian collections were little used.
