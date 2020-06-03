Sporadic violence flares in latest U.S. protests over Floyd death
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Tens of thousands of people defied curfews to take to the streets of U.S. cities on Tuesday for an eighth night of protests over the death of a black man in police custody, as National Guard troops lined the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
The mother of George Floyd's six-year-old daughter spoke at a news conference on June 2 after days of protests following his death. Big demonstrations have broken out across the country since Floyd's..
In the White House Rose Garden on Monday, President Donald Trump threatened to deploy US military troops to stop protests over the death of George Floyd.
As Trump made his remarks, a crowd of peaceful..