Tropical storm Cristobal forms, flood threat for Mexico

Wednesday, 3 June 2020
Tropical storm Cristobal forms, flood threat for MexicoTropical Storm Cristobal formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, bringing some flooding to Mexico’s southern Gulf coast and threatening more deadly inundations farther inland. Cristobal was the earliest third named storm of an Atlantic hurricane season on record; in 2016, Tropical Storm Colin formed in the Gulf on June 5. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Cristobal was now expected to dip inland along the Mexican coast near the low-lying, flood-prone city of Ciudad del Carmen and meander there for a couple of days. That could pump a huge amount of water into coastal lagoons behind the city. Police in Campeche state, where Ciudad del Carmen is located, said they have...
News video: Tropical Storm Cristobal Forms In Gulf, Could Head North Towards Texas

Tropical Storm Cristobal Forms In Gulf, Could Head North Towards Texas 00:29

 The third Pacific Tropical Storm of the season has officially formed in the Gulf Of Mexico near Campeche. Katie Johnston reports.

MEMA keeps eye on Tropical Storm Cristobal [Video]

MEMA keeps eye on Tropical Storm Cristobal

Tropical Storm Cristobal is in the Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 00:44Published
Warm Oceans, Calm Breezes Add Up To An Early Hurricane Season [Video]

Warm Oceans, Calm Breezes Add Up To An Early Hurricane Season

The Atlantic hurricane officially began on Monday, and the very next day, Tropical Storm Cristobal spun up in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasts called for this to be a busy season, and according to Gizmodo..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:40Published

