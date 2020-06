Tropical storm Cristobal forms, flood threat for Mexico

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Tropical Storm Cristobal formed in the southern Tropical Storm Cristobal formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, bringing some flooding to Mexico’s southern Gulf coast and threatening more deadly inundations farther inland. Cristobal was the earliest third named storm of an Atlantic hurricane season on record; in 2016, Tropical Storm Colin formed in the Gulf on June 5. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Cristobal was now expected to dip inland along the Mexican coast near the low-lying, flood-prone city of Ciudad del Carmen and meander there for a couple of days. That could pump a huge amount of water into coastal lagoons behind the city. Police in Campeche state, where Ciudad del Carmen is located, said they have... 👓 View full article