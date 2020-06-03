Global  

UK’s Johnson pledges to let in Hong Kong citizens if needed

Wednesday, 3 June 2020
UK’s Johnson pledges to let in Hong Kong citizens if neededHong Kong: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that the United Kingdom stands ready to open the door to almost 3 million Hong Kong citizens as the city’s leader arrived in Beijing for meetings on a planned national security law that has many worried about their futures. Johnson, in a column published online by a Hong Kong newspaper, said the security law would curtail...
News video: Hong Kong leader calls out U.S. 'double standard'

Hong Kong leader calls out U.S. 'double standard' 01:37

 Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam accused foreign governments on Tuesday of "double standards" in their reaction to Beijing's plans to impose national security laws on the city, pointing to anti-police brutality protests in the United States. Ryan Brooks reports.

