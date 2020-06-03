UK’s Johnson pledges to let in Hong Kong citizens if needed
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Hong Kong: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that the United Kingdom stands ready to open the door to almost 3 million Hong Kong citizens as the city’s leader arrived in Beijing for meetings on a planned national security law that has many worried about their futures. Johnson, in a column published online by a Hong Kong newspaper, said the security law would curtail...
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam accused foreign governments on Tuesday of "double standards" in their reaction to Beijing's plans to impose national security laws on the city, pointing to anti-police brutality protests in the United States. Ryan Brooks reports.