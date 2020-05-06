Global  

Late music composer Wajid Khan's mother tests positive for COVID-19

DNA Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Music composer Wajid Khan did not die of coronavirus
News video: RIP Wajid Khan: Friends, family bid tearful adieu to music composer in Mumbai

RIP Wajid Khan: Friends, family bid tearful adieu to music composer in Mumbai 01:36

 Last rites of Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan performed at Mumbai's Versova Muslim Kabrastan on June 01. His friends and family bid him the hardest adieu. His brother Sajid Khan was seen emotional outside the graveyard. Wajid Khan breathed his last at age of 43 after battling kidney infection....

Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passes away at 43 [Video]

Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passes away at 43

Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passed away at the age of 43. He was suffering from deadly COVID-19. The news of the demise of the veteran singer was revealed by singer Sonu Nigam on..

A.R Rahman And Amitabh Bachchan Get EMOTIONAL Remembering Late Irrfan Khan And Rishi Kapoor [Video]

A.R Rahman And Amitabh Bachchan Get EMOTIONAL Remembering Late Irrfan Khan And Rishi Kapoor

Oscar-winning legendary music composer and singer A.R Rahman gets emotional and share his memory as he mourned the passing away of 'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Irrfan Khan. Watch the video to know what..

Music composers Sajid-Wajid's mother tested positive for Coronavirus

Music composer Wajid Khan passed away on Monday, June 1, in wee hours due to complications arising out of a kidney infection. *His brother Sajid Khan, Aditya...
Mid-Day

Wajid Khan's funeral: Late composer's wife, kids, brother Sajid Khan and Aditya Pancholi pay their respects

Wajid Khan's funeral: Late composer's wife, kids, brother Sajid Khan and Aditya Pancholi pay their respectsMusic composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passed away in wee hours of Mumbai on Monday, June 1, due to complications arising out of a kidney infection. He...
Mid-Day


