India: Cyclone Nisarga nears Mumbai amid rising coronavirus cases

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Mumbai is bracing for a rare Arabian Sea cyclone, prompting coastal evacuations and transport suspensions. The 20-million hub has already been struggling for weeks with a major coronavirus outbreak.
Cyclone Nisarga to make landfall near Mumbai which is already stressed under the impact of Coronavirus; PM Modi assures all assistance to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray; ICMR scientist says India far away from Covid peak despite reporting over 8,000 cases daily; India and China to conduct Lt...