Govt relaxes visa and travel restrictions, permits certain categories of foreigners to visit India

DNA Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Among those who are allowed to come to India in non-scheduled commercial, chartered flights are foreign businessmen coming to India on a Business visa, other than on B-3 visa for sports.
Related news from verified sources

India allows charter flights from abroad

India is beginning to open up again for business for foreigners in a phased manner. The Union home ministry’s foreigners division on Monday permitted certain...
IndiaTimes


