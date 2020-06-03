Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lea Michele dropped from Hello Fresh deal over Samantha Ware allegations: ‘We don’t condone racism’

WorldNews Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Lea Michele dropped from Hello Fresh deal over Samantha Ware allegations: ‘We don’t condone racism’Hello Fresh has cut ties with Lea Michele after a Glee co-star claimed she made her life a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Lea Michele loses endorsement deal

Lea Michele loses endorsement deal 01:09

 Lea Michele has been dropped by HelloFresh after being accused of making former 'Glee' co-star Samantha Ware's life a "living hell".

Related videos from verified sources

Lea Michele loses food delivery firm gig over bullying allegations [Video]

Lea Michele loses food delivery firm gig over bullying allegations

Lea Michele has been dropped as a spokeswoman for recipe kit delivery service HelloFresh amid accusations she bullied a Glee castmate.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
From Glee to Glum: Lea Michele accused of making life a 'living hell' for Samantha Ware [Video]

From Glee to Glum: Lea Michele accused of making life a 'living hell' for Samantha Ware

Samantha Ware says Lea Michele made her life a "living hell" when they co-starred on 'Glee' in 2015.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:27Published

Tweets about this

jeffsantilli

Jeff Santilli This Lea Michele drama is the only satisfying occasional distraction from the world burning. Update: Hello Fresh dropped her. 😂 15 hours ago