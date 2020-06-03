Face of Sweden's controversial coronavirus response admits mistakes were made

Sweden Says It's 'Surprising' Their Herd Immunity Gambit Is Such A DisasterA new Swedish study found that just 7% of people in Stockholm had caught the novel coronavirus COVID-19 by the end of April. According to Business Insider, Swedish forecasters had previously predicted..
Obama Criticizes Trump's Response To Coronavirus PandemicFormer President Barack Obama gave a college commencement address that criticized President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response. Obama spoke to the class of 2020 for 74 historically black colleges..