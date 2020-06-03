Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'AGT': New judge Sofia Vergara hits her first Golden Buzzer for 10-year-old's powerhouse 'Shallow'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
"America's Got Talent" judge Sofia Vergara hit the Golden Buzzer after hearing young singer Roberta Battaglia belt out "Shallow."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Kylie Jenner, Britney Spears and Sofia Vergara show off their sexiest backyard swimwear [Video]

Kylie Jenner, Britney Spears and Sofia Vergara show off their sexiest backyard swimwear

Even if celebrities can't go to the beach, nothing can stop them from showing off their sexiest swimwear in their own backyards. Kim Zolciak celebrated her 42nd birthday in a pink string bikini, while..

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:59Published
Sofia Vergara is the new face of Dolce & Gabbana [Video]

Sofia Vergara is the new face of Dolce & Gabbana

The actress shot a stunning campaign for the Italian fashion house to celebrate the company's Devotion bag.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Sofia Vergara Raves About Golden Buzzer Pick Roberta Battaglia's Performance of 'Shallow' on 'America's Got Talent'

A 10-year-old girl from Toronto just wowed the judges on America’s Got Talent! Roberta Battaglia took to the stage during the second week of auditions on...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

GotTalentupdate

Got Talent update 'AGT': New judge Sofia Vergara hits her first Golden Buzzer for 10-year-old's powerhouse 'Shallow' - USA TODAY https://t.co/M0xYtXIZ66 3 hours ago

Gina__Christine

Gina.Christine🇺🇸🇮🇹 RT @ParadeMagazine: #AmericasGotTalent Judge #SofiaVergara Hits Her First Golden Buzzer for 10-Year-Old Singer #RobertaBattaglia https://t.… 7 hours ago

Champthinks2

Champthinks RT @usatodaylife: 'AGT': New judge Sofia Vergara hits her first Golden Buzzer for 10-year-old's powerhouse 'Shallow' https://t.co/hXe7lVsjmI 8 hours ago

ParadeMagazine

Parade Magazine #AmericasGotTalent Judge #SofiaVergara Hits Her First Golden Buzzer for 10-Year-Old Singer #RobertaBattaglia… https://t.co/ir5BzOE1i8 10 hours ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life 'AGT': New judge Sofia Vergara hits her first Golden Buzzer for 10-year-old's powerhouse 'Shallow' https://t.co/hXe7lVsjmI 11 hours ago