What is Antifa, the movement Donald Trump blames for violence across the U.S.?



Related videos from verified sources Biden vows to heal racial wounds, rips Trump's response



Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted President Donald Trump's response to U.S. protests over racism and police misconduct, vowing to try to heal the country's racial divide.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:37 Published 17 hours ago Twitter Flags Rep. Gaetz For 'Glorifying Violence'



The company applied the label Monday after he called for the U.S. to "hunt down" members of Antifa "like we do those in the Middle East." Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:29 Published 18 hours ago

Related news from verified sources What is Antifa, the movement Donald Trump accuses of instigating violence during the George Floyd protests? Donald Trump has accused Antifa of leading the mass protests in the US sparked by the death in custody of George Floyd, but experts say it is unclear how...

SBS 2 days ago



A look at the antifa movement Trump is blaming for violence WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has blamed antifa activists for violence at protests over police killings of black people, but antifa isn’t an...

Seattle Times 1 day ago





Tweets about this