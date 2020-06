Pirates’ Archer out for the season following surgery Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Archer won’t pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2020 and his time with the club may be over. Pittsburgh announced Wednesday that 31-year-old Archer underwent surgery to relieve symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome. The procedure was conducted on Tuesday in St. Louis, and the Pirates said Archer will not be available […] 👓 View full article

