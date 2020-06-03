Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia: Read his remarks
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () The delayed Pennsylvania primary election is today, when Republican and Democratic voters choose their parties’ nominees. The presidential choices are all but made already: Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are their presumptive party nominees. Biden, the former vice president is set to appear at City Hall this morning in Philadelphia, where the National Guard is maintaining a visible presence to defend public buildings as the city grapples with sustained violent protests. Several adjacent businesses –...