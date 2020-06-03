Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia: Read his remarks

WorldNews Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia: Read his remarksThe delayed Pennsylvania primary election is today, when Republican and Democratic voters choose their parties’ nominees. The presidential choices are all but made already: Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are their presumptive party nominees. Biden, the former vice president is set to appear at City Hall this morning in Philadelphia, where the National Guard is maintaining a visible presence to defend public buildings as the city grapples with sustained violent protests. Several adjacent businesses –...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Joe Biden Speaks In Philadelphia, Calls Recent Protests 'Wake Up Call'

Joe Biden Speaks In Philadelphia, Calls Recent Protests 'Wake Up Call' 00:53

 The former vice president called on Congress to pass legislation to outlaw chokeholds by police and to move on other reforms toward social justice.

Related videos from verified sources

Pandemic, Protests Triggering Gun Sales To Shoot Up [Video]

Pandemic, Protests Triggering Gun Sales To Shoot Up

Business Insider reports that compared to the same period in 2019, US gun sales skyrocketed in April and May. Analysts say the ongoing civil unrest across the country could be behind the surge...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
Biden vows to heal racial wounds, rips Trump's response [Video]

Biden vows to heal racial wounds, rips Trump's response

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted President Donald Trump's response to U.S. protests over racism and police misconduct, vowing to try to heal the country's racial divide..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:37Published

Related news from verified sources

'I won't fan the flames of hate': Joe Biden to address George Floyd protests in Philadelphia speech

Former Vice President Joe Biden's remarks come after days of protests across the nation following the death of George Floyd.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

___1RobertM

Robert Michael RT @Oregonian: Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia: Read his remarks https://t.co/zoFHF6FoaN https://t.co/LFJdL5llUV 16 hours ago

Oregonian

The Oregonian Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia: Read his remarks https://t.co/zoFHF6FoaN https://t.co/LFJdL5llUV 23 hours ago