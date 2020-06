Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia: Read his remarks

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The delayed Pennsylvania primary election is today, when Republican and Democratic voters choose their parties’ nominees. The presidential choices are all but made already: Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are their presumptive party nominees. Biden, the former vice president is set to appear at City Hall this morning in Philadelphia , where the National Guard is maintaining a visible presence to defend public buildings as the city grapples with sustained violent protests. Several adjacent businesses –...