Horse named for Dr. Anthony Fauci finishes second in debut

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

A racehorse named for Dr. Anthony Fauci finished second in his debut Wednesday at Belmont Park in New York. Fauci the 2-year-old colt was beaten by a horse named Prisoner in the third race. He was the favorite at less than even money. Co-owner Phillip Antonacci named the horse for Fauci in mid-March after the […]


