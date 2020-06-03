Horse named for Dr. Anthony Fauci finishes second in debut
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () A racehorse named for Dr. Anthony Fauci finished second in his debut Wednesday at Belmont Park in New York. Fauci the 2-year-old colt was beaten by a horse named Prisoner in the third race. He was the favorite at less than even money. Co-owner Phillip Antonacci named the horse for Fauci in mid-March after the […]
Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. top infectious diseases expert said President Trump rarely meets with top public health experts. Trump had been regularly meeting with experts to discuss the fight against the..