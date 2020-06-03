Virginia governor to announce removal of Lee statue
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans Thursday for the removal of an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s prominent Monument Avenue, a senior administration official told The Associated Press. The governor will direct the statue to be moved off its massive pedestal and put […]
