Virginia governor to announce removal of Lee statue

Seattle Times Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans Thursday for the removal of an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s prominent Monument Avenue, a senior administration official told The Associated Press. The governor will direct the statue to be moved off its massive pedestal and put […]
