White House: Trump church visit akin to Churchill WWII role

Seattle Times Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s visit to a nearby church where he held up a Bible was a “leadership moment” akin to Winston Churchill’s inspection of bomb-damaged London during World War II, a comparison that drew swift condemnation from the author of a new best-selling book on the […]
Related news from verified sources

Comparison between Trump’s church visit and Churchill ‘verges on obscenity’

The White House has been condemned for comparing US President Donald Trump’s visit to a church amid civil unrest with Winston Churchill’s inspection of bomb...
Belfast Telegraph

Kayleigh McEnany Defends Trump Church Visit: Like Churchill Inspecting Bombing Damage, Bush Throwing First Pitch After 9/11

White House Press Secretary *Kayleigh McEnany* defended President *Donald Trump's* walk to St. John's Church — where rioters started a fire the night before...
Mediaite


