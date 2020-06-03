Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Orleans Saints' Malcolm Jenkins to teammate Drew Brees: 'You're part of the problem'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
New Orleans Saints DB Malcolm Jenkins "can't let this slide" after QB Drew Brees says he doesn't support players kneeling during national anthem.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Former Saints Cornerback Eli Apple signs with Carolina Panthers [Video]

Former Saints Cornerback Eli Apple signs with Carolina Panthers

Former New Orleans Saints Cornerback Eli Apple has a new home and it’s close to home for the 24-year-old DB who’s reached an agreement with NFC South rival Carolina Panthers on a one-year..

Credit: WXXVPublished
Skip Bayless: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will win the NFC South over Drew Brees' Saints [Video]

Skip Bayless: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will win the NFC South over Drew Brees' Saints

Pro Football Focus has dubbed the Saints offense as “perfectly inefficient” with Drew Brees under center. His average depth of target has steadily declined the last 8 years while his passing grade..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:36Published

Tweets about this