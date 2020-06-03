Plane skywrites smiley face over EnglandAn unidentified plane drew a smiley face in the air over Bristol, England. The smirking icon, which was followed by a heart, was a small boost for residents in lockdown. Across the UK, there have been..
More adults embracing self-care amid coronavirus crisisMany people have found it difficult to cope with uncertainty and stress during the coronavirus lockdown.
NHS Wales Library Service (NHSWLS) BBC News - Coronavirus: How the UK is sleeping under lockdown https://t.co/YwFJqBVwjr 3 minutes ago
Daniel Jenks BBC News - Coronavirus: How the UK is sleeping under lockdown https://t.co/EExqzhy8yQ 3 minutes ago
Arden_Forester Coronavirus: How the UK is sleeping under lockdown. More than half the UK population has struggled with sleep durin… https://t.co/LUZB8hiZuW 4 minutes ago
Claire randall Welcome to my world. Although in my case I think that I just generally keep erratic hours. 5:30 was practically a… https://t.co/NWzzZ1HMfK 6 minutes ago
Deborah Fenney RT @BBCNews: Coronavirus: How the UK is sleeping under lockdown https://t.co/f0i53uBjKT 6 minutes ago
Corporate Performance Coronavirus: How the UK is sleeping under lockdown #sleep #coronavirus #COVIDー19 #health #wellness https://t.co/loHakpcBjo 7 minutes ago
Craig Martin BBC News - Coronavirus: How the UK is sleeping under lockdown https://t.co/JnSloiYi3z 9 minutes ago
KML Occupational Health RT @bbchealth: Coronavirus: How the UK is sleeping under lockdown https://t.co/bN7mGQSYIw 10 minutes ago