Ben & Jerry's calls for the dismantling of 'culture of white supremacy'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Ben & Jerry's posted, "The murder of George Floyd was the result of inhumane police brutality that is perpetuated by a culture of white supremacy."
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Ben and Jerry's: 'Dismantle white supremacy'

Ben and Jerry's: 'Dismantle white supremacy' 00:28

 In a forceful statement on its website, Ben and Jerry's ice cream company calls on Americans to dismantle white supremacy. The ice cream company called on President Trump to disavow white supremacists and nationalists groups that openly support him.

Ben and Jerry's releases statement in support of Black Lives Matter stressing 'urgent need to dismantle white supremacy'

'The murder of George Floyd was the result of inhumane police brutality that is perpetuated by a culture of white supremacy,' ice cream company states
Independent


