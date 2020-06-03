Global
Ben & Jerry's calls for the dismantling of 'culture of white supremacy'
Ben & Jerry's calls for the dismantling of 'culture of white supremacy'
Wednesday, 3 June 2020
6 hours ago
)
Ben & Jerry's posted, "The murder of George Floyd was the result of inhumane
police brutality
that is perpetuated by a culture of white supremacy."
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
8 hours ago
Ben and Jerry's: 'Dismantle white supremacy'
00:28
In a forceful statement on its website, Ben and Jerry's ice cream company calls on Americans to dismantle white supremacy. The ice cream company called on President Trump to disavow white supremacists and nationalists groups that openly support him.
Ben and Jerry's releases statement in support of Black Lives Matter stressing 'urgent need to dismantle white supremacy'
'The murder of George Floyd was the result of inhumane police brutality that is perpetuated by a culture of white supremacy,' ice cream company states
Independent
21 hours ago
