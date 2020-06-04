Virginia Governor Plans to Order Robert E. Lee Statue Removed

Confederate Monuments Removed or Defaced in Several Cities Amid Unrest Many George Floyd protests across the nation have turned violent, prompting the defacing and/or removal of confederate monuments. On Saturday, Nashville protesters tore down a statue of Edward Carmack, a politician from the early...
Virginia's governor is expected to announce a statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee will be removed, in reaction to the protests across the US. SBS Also reported by •NPR •Seattle Times •NYTimes.com •TIME