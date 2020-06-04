Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Virginia Governor Plans to Order Robert E. Lee Statue Removed

NYTimes.com Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
A statue of the Confederate general in Richmond is controlled by the state, but the city’s mayor said he would propose a bill to remove additional Confederate monuments there.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Confederate Monuments Removed or Defaced in Several Cities Amid Unrest

Confederate Monuments Removed or Defaced in Several Cities Amid Unrest 01:00

 Confederate Monuments Removed or Defaced in Several Cities Amid Unrest Many George Floyd protests across the nation have turned violent, prompting the defacing and/or removal of confederate monuments. On Saturday, Nashville protesters tore down a statue of Edward Carmack, a politician from the early...

Related news from verified sources

Virginia expected to announce removal of controversial Robert E Lee statue

Virginia's governor is expected to announce a statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee will be removed, in reaction to the protests across the US.
SBS Also reported by •NPRSeattle TimesNYTimes.comTIME

Lee statue to come down after US protests

Virginia's governor is expected to announce a statue of confederate general Robert E Lee will be removed, in reaction to the protests across the US.
SBS


Tweets about this