Man Shelters Over 70 Protesters Fleeing Arrest in His Washington Home

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Rahul Dubey said he welcomed a “tsunami” of people, some of whom had been pepper-sprayed, into his home on Monday night: “The first hour and half that everyone was in here was pure mayhem.”
