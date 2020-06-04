Global  

Ex-Pentagon chief Jim Mattis says Trump trying to divide America

WorldNews Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Ex-Pentagon chief Jim Mattis says Trump trying to divide AmericaFormer US defence secretary Jim Mattis has accused President Donald Trump of seeking to divide the country. Mattis had in the past said it would be inappropriate for him to condemn a sitting president. ......
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Mattis Furiously Unloads On Trump: 'Three Years Without Mature Leadership'

Mattis Furiously Unloads On Trump: 'Three Years Without Mature Leadership' 00:35

 Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis previously kept quiet about what he thought of President Donald Trump. Now, Mattis has let fly in a blistering statement about Trump's handling nationwide unrest over the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of the police. Business Insider reports...

Ex-defense chief Mattis rips Trump for dividing Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — In an extraordinary rebuke, former defense secretary Jim Mattis on Wednesday denounced President Donald Trump’s heavy-handed use of...
Seattle Times

Mattis blasts Trump in message that defends protesters, says president ‘tries to divide us’

Former defense secretary Jim Mattis excoriated President Donald Trump on Wednesday, accusing the nation’s chief executive of deliberately trying to divide...
Seattle Times


