Ex-Pentagon chief Jim Mattis says Trump trying to divide America
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () Former US defence secretary Jim Mattis has accused President Donald Trump of seeking to divide the country. Mattis had in the past said it would be inappropriate for him to condemn a sitting president. ......
Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis previously kept quiet about what he thought of President Donald Trump.
Now, Mattis has let fly in a blistering statement about Trump's handling nationwide unrest over the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of the police.
