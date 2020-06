Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

has identified a prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, senior officers disclosed last night. In the biggest breakthrough in the 13-year investigation, police said a 43-year-old German who is in jail in his homeland for child sexual offences was now suspected of involvement in the little girl's disappearance. The man, whom they did not name, was in Praia da... Scotland Yard has identified a prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, senior officers disclosed last night. In the biggest breakthrough in the 13-year investigation, police said a 43-year-old German who is in jail in his homeland for child sexual offences was now suspected of involvement in the little girl's disappearance. The man, whom they did not name, was in Praia da... 👓 View full article