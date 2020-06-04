Global  

North axe AFLW coach in cost-cutting measure

The Age Thursday, 4 June 2020
North Melbourne have axed women’s coach Scott Gowans as a cost-cutting measure and premiership player Darren Crocker will serve in dual roles as a men’s team scout and AFLW coach.
