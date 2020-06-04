Global  

The death of George Floyd: What the criminal complaints say about former officers charged with aiding and abetting Derek Chauvin

USATODAY.com Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng have been charged with aiding and abetting in George Floyd's death.
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Chauvin’s Now Faces 2nd-Degree Murder; 3 Other Officers Charged

Chauvin’s Now Faces 2nd-Degree Murder; 3 Other Officers Charged 03:31

 Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the new charges Wednesday afternoon, Esme Murphy reports (3:31). WCCO 4 News At 6 – June 3, 2020

Huntsville protest against the death of George Floyd 6 [Video]

Huntsville protest against the death of George Floyd 6

Huntsville protest against the death of George Floyd

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
St. Paul's Gordon Parks High School Damaged During Unrest [Video]

St. Paul's Gordon Parks High School Damaged During Unrest

The high school named for one of 20th century America's greatest photographers was burned and looted during the unrest following George Floyd's death. Mike Max talks to Parks' family member who works..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:25Published

Charges laid against all four police officers involved in George Floyd's death

Three police officers involved in George Floyd's fatal arrest are set to be charged with aiding and abetting murder, while the fourth, Derek Chauvin, will...
Seattle Times
FactCheck.org
Independent
Just Jared
Mediaite
CBS News
FOXNews.com

BREAKING: Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Finally Arrested + Charged W/ Murder Of George Floyd

BREAKING: Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Finally Arrested + Charged W/ Murder Of George FloydAfter days of online and in-person protests throughout Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd, ex-officer Derek Chauvin has reportedly been arrested and...
CBS News
USATODAY.com
New Zealand Herald
Mediaite

