The death of George Floyd: What the criminal complaints say about former officers charged with aiding and abetting Derek Chauvin

Strawman-kun⭐⭐⭐ RT @bvoice_p: Communist groups—including the extremist organization Ant🐜fa—are hijacking what started out as peaceful Protests over the dea… 3 seconds ago Joel Goehner RT @MajorPatriot: What if we find out that George Floyd's death had nothing to do with racism? What if, once again, our country has been t… 6 seconds ago N★KO ♡'S N★VI RT @ABC7: ALL FOUR CHARGED: These are the mug shots of the Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of #GeorgeFloyd: Derek Chauvin,… 12 seconds ago Sara Bierman RT @GovTimWalz: I laid flowers at George Floyd’s memorial this morning. As a former high school history teacher, I looked up at the mural o… 18 seconds ago Vammek Opinion Men Involved in George Floyds Death have been Charged Dk Chauvin has raised 2nd Degree=means killing w intent Was… https://t.co/8aiwpRL8BX 22 seconds ago CONNIE KETCHUP⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @bchapman151: 4) called - THE TRUTH ABOUT THE MYSTERIOUS DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD Here is my point: We all have that feeling that somethi… 25 seconds ago Shaina Humphries NOW WHAT? I talked with @marclamonthill after charges were filed against all officers involved in George Floyd’s de… https://t.co/ocqAwCVdcc 27 seconds ago Kimberly Santerre RT @DJ_TPGReport: Dr. Birx said on April 8th, "If someone dies with COVID-19 we are counting that as a COVID-19 death." Guess what was jus… 32 seconds ago